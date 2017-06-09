Ashe cheerleaders win national title

WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Senior Huskies had a season they will not soon forget after capturing the U.S. National Championship in the senior recreation level 3 division.

This year’s team had to replace eight members that graduated, but a year that the team and coaches thought might be a rebuilding year turned into a terrific championship-winning season.

Ashe County previously won the title three years ago, but saw other teams win the championship the past two years, motivating the team even more to bring the championship back to the county.

“It was hard to lose our title for two years. We had to fight hard to bring that title back to Ashe County,” said coach Amanda Elliott.

The ladies faced some adversity throughout the season, including practice injuries and even an injury in the warm-up before competition at the U.S. Finals in Virginia Beach.

“These amazing and talented young ladies went to Virginia Beach and did an amazing job on this difficult routine and won first place in our division,” Elliott said. “It was an amazing win considering how hard these ladies worked prior to this performance even with the many injuries we had.”

The national champion was officially crowned on May 24 when the scores were revealed from the first place winners in all eight regions where competitions were held.

Coach Elliott as well as coach Stephanie Nichols and coach Eden Elliott wanted to extend a special thanks to the 26 athletes that worked hard all year long to achieve this fantastic goal, as well as the parents, family members and community members that have supported this team throughout the year.

“Without their help, we couldn’t do what we love,” Elliott added.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

Ashe County competitive cheer team members are: Shantell Murray, Mallorie McClure, Madison Lewis, Maddie Culver, Kinsey Rash, Olivia Shepherd, Kiersten Sharpe, Bryson Murphy, Natlie Whiteley, Caitlyn Howell, Alliayh Greene, Emily Dicks, Sara Dicks, Bree Minerva, Brooke Minerva, Rachael Ellis, Khela Turnmire, Summer Young, Haleigh Graybeal, Emily Williams, Jessi Eastridge, Leah Hampton, Laken Ellis, Savannah Vannoy, Abi Hopkins and Faith Miller. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_US-Finals-group.jpg Ashe County competitive cheer team members are: Shantell Murray, Mallorie McClure, Madison Lewis, Maddie Culver, Kinsey Rash, Olivia Shepherd, Kiersten Sharpe, Bryson Murphy, Natlie Whiteley, Caitlyn Howell, Alliayh Greene, Emily Dicks, Sara Dicks, Bree Minerva, Brooke Minerva, Rachael Ellis, Khela Turnmire, Summer Young, Haleigh Graybeal, Emily Williams, Jessi Eastridge, Leah Hampton, Laken Ellis, Savannah Vannoy, Abi Hopkins and Faith Miller. Courtesy photo The cheerleaders put on a great performance that scored high enough to bring home the championship trophy. http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_US-Finals-2017-1.jpg The cheerleaders put on a great performance that scored high enough to bring home the championship trophy. Courtesy photo