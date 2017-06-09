Two App State football players charged in stabbing incident

BOONE — Three more arrests have been made stemming from an altercation that resulted in Mountaineer linebacker Teh’Ron Fuller receiving multiple injuries. Two of the arrests are also current members of the Mountaineer football team.

According to the incident report, Fuller was stabbed after a fight broke out at 219 Crossing Way near an apartment complex in Boone just before 2:30 a.m on May 4. The fight involved a large group of people.

Malik Jaleel Simpson, 23, of Boone was arrested the following day and charged with one count of felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Three more arrests were made on Friday. Ke’monte Tayvon Hayes, 19, of Boone was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Isaiah Diontae Lewis, 21, of Boone was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery and Marlin Lamar Johnson, 21, of Carrboro was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. All three were issued $1,500 secured bonds and will appear in court on July 21.

Lewis, a senior wide receiver, and Hayes, a sophomore defensive back, have been suspended indefinitely from the football team.

Appalachian State University released a statement on Friday afternoon saying “Appalachian State University’s Department of Athletics, upon learning of arrest warrants for Ike Lewis and Tae Hayes, suspended them indefinitely from the football team. University officials are fully cooperating with Boone Police in their investigation.”

As a junior last season, Lewis had 18 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown, and played in the final nine games of the season.

Hayes recorded 18 tackles from his defensive back position last year.

Three other arrest warrants have also been issued in the case.

Nathan Ham can be reached at 336-489-3062.

http://jeffersonpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/web1_AppState1.jpg