Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Publication: Jefferson Post
Vol. 92 Issue 27 COST is $.25
Page A1 (A18 Template)
1. WJP041117BigFishStandalone 0 inches (2)
2. WJP041117Caboose 12 inches (1)
3. WJP041117SuicideRate 28.4 inches (1)
4. WJP041117MumpsCaseConfirmed 28.3 inches (0)
Page A2 (ALL OBITS MUST RUN)
Page A3
Page A4
Editorial
WJP041117Becker-nomug 14.3 inches (1)
WJP041117Campbell-mug 17.7 inches (1)
WJP041117Mills-mug 14.4 inches (1)
WJP041117Cartoon 0 inches (1)
Puzzles/Comics page
WJP041117Puzzles (8)
Sports (B2 Template)
WJP041117SportsGolf 14.4 inches (1)
WJP041117SportsTennis 8.8 inches (2)
WJP041117SportsSoccer 9.6 inches (0)
WJP041117SportsAppState 12.4 inches (1)
Inside stories in order of importance
WJP041117AreaBirths 3.9 inches (0)
WJP041117WreckReport 22.6 inches (1)
WJP041117KashFirstFish 0 inches (1)
WJP041117ASUTechCompetition 21.6 inches (0)
WJP041117BooneBirdDay 0 inches (2)
WJP041117CivilCourt 17.8 inches (1)
WJP041117DistrictDocket 31.1 inches (1)
WJP041117ChurchCalendar 43.5 inches (0)
WJP041117CommunityCalendar 60 inches (0)
WJP041117PressReleaseDerbyDays 8.4 inches (0)
WJP041117BlueRidgeLeaderInMe 0 inches (1)
WJP041117HowToSpotALemon 10 inches (1)
WJP041117AprilMoneyTipForStudents 10 inches (0)
WJP041117WCC-pressrelease 28.6 inches (0)
WJP041117CivilWarSpeakerSeries 14.2 inches (0)
WJP041117BritishHistoryLecture 12.9 inches (0)
WJP041117HuesAndBrews 4.4 inches (0)
WJP041117SouthernStatesPressRelease 9.6 inches (0)
WJP041117PressReleaseLambert 3.3 inches (0)
WJP041117WilkesArtGalleryClassList 10 inches (1)
WJP041117Creative-pressrelease 20.6 inches (0)
WJP041117Fracking-pressrelease 17.5 inches (0)
WJP041117Homeless-pressrelease 13.1 inches (0)
WJP041117ProstateCancer-pressrelease 12.7 inches (0)
WJP041117Wetlands-pressrelease 14.1 inches (0)